Justin Bieber Posts A Video Of Our Friend Audrey!!!

Jan 22, 2020 @ 2:21pm

At this point, we can’t even handle the cuteness and the fame of Audrey Nethery.

She’s the 11-year-old Zumba YouTube star-turned-frequent-guest-on-Rachael Ray-turned-Radiothon star-turned Justin Bieber video star???? Yep.

 

 

This video was from several years back, but Biebs thought it was adorable enough to post on Instagram!  All Access did the story too!

Audrey has been featured for several years as part of our Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

She was born with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a blood disorder that requires medication and blood transfusions. Treatment has affected her growth and adorable voice.

