Justin Bieber Posts A Video Of Our Friend Audrey!!!
At this point, we can’t even handle the cuteness and the fame of Audrey Nethery.
She’s the 11-year-old Zumba YouTube star-turned-frequent-guest-on-Rachael Ray-turned-Radiothon star-turned Justin Bieber video star???? Yep.
This video was from several years back, but Biebs thought it was adorable enough to post on Instagram! All Access did the story too!
https://twitter.com/accessonline/status/1218019864968744960?fbclid=IwAR0GeGCHDbHpnPlfmdh97x9o8wQxJ5Y0_bE8SXpWBBj2H6PjXoS7IkV3rMY
Audrey has been featured for several years as part of our Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon.
She was born with Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a blood disorder that requires medication and blood transfusions. Treatment has affected her growth and adorable voice.
Follow her journey on Facebook HERE