Justin Bieber Performing Live Virtual Concert Using An Avatar

Justin Bieber will wear a motion-capture suit and perform songs from his album Justice in a live, virtual concert on Wave. The suit is to control the digital avatar you’ll see.
#BieberWAVE 11/18/21 6pm PTSign up at @TheWaveXR. Sign up: https://t.co/8KNStRidqlhttps://t.co/3KxnV31VCo
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 9, 2021
#BieberWAVE 11/18/21 6pm PTSign up at @TheWaveXR. Sign up: https://t.co/8KNStRidqlhttps://t.co/3KxnV31VCo
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 9, 2021
“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” (which makes sense because he’s an investor in Wave). “I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”
This concept is similar to Epic Games’ Fortnite, which hosted massively popular in-game concerts with Travis Scott and Ariana Grande last year and earlier this year, respectively.
If you want to interact with Bieber during his virtual concert, you can sign up for free to join Wave, but anyone can watch the show via a livestream on Bieber’s YouTube channel. The concert begins at 6 p.m. PT on Nov. 18, and rebroadcasts will be available in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. PT and Nov. 21 and 11 a.m. PT.