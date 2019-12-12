Justin Bieber May Have Teased New Music In A 7 Second Video
Justin Bieber went on Twitter yesterday to post a 7 second video that showed the year 2020 without any caption or sound.
People are hoping for a new Bieber album in the coming year.
Bieber has been teasing new music, even suggesting that something might arrive before the year’s even up.
It’s not like we’ve missed him on the radio as he’s popped up on a ton of songs this year including Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and a guest verse on Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.”
