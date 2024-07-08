Justin Bieber Made $10 Million For This Private Performance

Source: YouTube

Justin Bieber got a pretty paycheck to perform over a dozen songs at a pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai. It was for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, and their friends. Bieber posted a photo dump and videos on Instagram along with backstage pics, and it looked like he had a blast!

