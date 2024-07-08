99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Bieber Made $10 Million For This Private Performance

July 8, 2024 10:24AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Justin Bieber got a pretty paycheck to perform over a dozen songs at a pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai. It was for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, and their friends. Bieber posted a photo dump and videos on Instagram along with backstage pics, and it looked like he had a blast! 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

More about:
Anant Ambani
Instagram
Justin Bieber
Mumbai
private show

POPULAR POSTS

1

This 12-Year-Old From Long Island Is Going To College
2

NBA Player Louisville Native D'Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park
3

Hiker Rescued After 10 Days Lost In California Wilderness
4

Celine Dion Shares Heartbreaking Seizure In New Documentary
5

Vanna White Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Ryan Seacrest

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE