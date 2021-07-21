Justin Bieber Is The Youngest Artist To Have 100 Songs On The Hot 100 Chart

Justin Bieber’s new collaboration with The Kid Laroi has earned him another distinction in the music world: youngest artist to have 100 entries on the Hot 100 chart. His latest single, “Stay” debuted at number 3. Biebs is 27 years and four months old, which beats the previous record-holder Drake. He was 28 years and 11 months old when he hit this milestone in 2015.
.@justinbieber becomes the youngest solo artist in history to earn 100 career entries on the #Hot100, thanks to the debut of "Stay" this week.
He reaches the mark at 27 years and four months old. He passes @Drake, who reached the mark at 28 years and 11 months old in 2015.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 20, 2021
.@justinbieber becomes the youngest solo artist in history to earn 100 career entries on the #Hot100, thanks to the debut of "Stay" this week.
He reaches the mark at 27 years and four months old. He passes @Drake, who reached the mark at 28 years and 11 months old in 2015.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 20, 2021
Check out the making of the official music video (THAT HAS THE UNEDITED EXPLICIT LYRICS VERSION) HERE