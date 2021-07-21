      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Is The Youngest Artist To Have 100 Songs On The Hot 100 Chart

Jul 21, 2021 @ 10:55am

Justin Bieber’s new collaboration with The Kid Laroi has earned him another distinction in the music world: youngest artist to have 100 entries on the Hot 100 chart. His latest single, “Stay” debuted at number 3.  Biebs is 27 years and four months old, which beats the previous record-holder Drake. He was 28 years and 11 months old when he hit this milestone in 2015.

Check out the making of the official music video (THAT HAS THE UNEDITED EXPLICIT LYRICS VERSION) HERE

