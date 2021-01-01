      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber is Studying to Become a Minister

Jan 1, 2021 @ 10:24am
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Well this is a fascinating new rumor. Justin Bieber’s former mentor Carl Lentz was booted from his church because of leadership issues and moral failures.  Now, according to sources, Justin is studying to become a minister so he can take a leadership position in restoring order to his church.

Apparently this will not affect his music career, but he also feels like there is a bigger calling out there for him.

