Justin Bieber is Studying to Become a Minister
Well this is a fascinating new rumor. Justin Bieber’s former mentor Carl Lentz was booted from his church because of leadership issues and moral failures. Now, according to sources, Justin is studying to become a minister so he can take a leadership position in restoring order to his church.
Apparently this will not affect his music career, but he also feels like there is a bigger calling out there for him.