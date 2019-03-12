Justin Bieber Is Still Struggling And Asks Fans For Prayers

Soooo this has to be awkward for new wife Hailey…at a time when most newlyweds are enjoying the “honeymoon phase”, her husband is publicly struggling.
Justin Bieber is once again being open about struggling with issues in an emotional Instagram post to fans.
Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..