Justin Bieber Is Ready To Tour Again

Justin Bieber’s “Justice” world tour is getting back on track as scheduled after being postponed due to his diagnosis of Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. Bieber shared video with fans of his partial facial paralysis, which cause him to hit the pause button month while in the middle of the North American leg of his tour. Just this week, Usher said he ran into Biebs on vacation and confirmed he’s “doing great!” His next show will be on July 31st at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. The tour will then continue as planned with shows in Europe during August, followed by treks to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Additional European concerts are scheduled for early 2023. No word yet on rescheduled dates for his postponed North American shows.