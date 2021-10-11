Justin Bieber Is Ready For Kids

Justin Bieber is ready to start a family. In a scene from Amazon’s documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which dropped Friday, he is seen chatting with his wife Hailey , when he shared that he ideally would like to “squish out a nugget” this year. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget. That was the morning before his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. “In 2021?” asked Baldwin, to which Bieber clarified he wanted to “start trying” at the end of 2021. “We shall see,” she said.
Bieber and Baldwin have discussed the possibility of having kids in the past, previously sharing that they were taking their time. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” Hailey said in 2018. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”