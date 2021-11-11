Justin Bieber Is Getting In The Donut Game

Justin Bieber has teamed with beloved Canadian donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons on a new line of donut holes called Timbiebs Timbits. Now, you’re gonna have go to Ashland, KY for the closest location to us, but they will be at all U.S. locations starting Nov. 29. He had a fun little (fake) brainstorming session for the three flavors and they settled on birthday cake waffle, chocolate white fudge and sour cream chocolate chip.
Watch out for a line of Timbiebs merch available at participating restaurants in Canada and the U.S. too!