Justin Bieber Is Crying A Lot…Is He Over Selena??

People magazine says Justin Bieber still has love for Selena Gomez and her health struggles are taking a toll on him, despite his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

He was seen crying in a car with Baldwin on Thursday as they left their pastor’s home. He also was spotted looking somber as he hugged friends at church in Los Angeles.

That said, a source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE, though, that it’s not because he’s upset over Selena. “Hailey makes him super happy,” the Bieber source said. “He feels bad that Selena isn’t doing well, but that has nothing to do with his gloomy mood a few days ago.”

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hailey Baldwin And Kendall Jenner Take A Lie Detector Test For ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Chance The Rapper: Lyft Driver and Possible Mayor of Chicago?? This Movie Star Says He’s Donating His ENTIRE FORTUNE TO CHARITY What Led Ariana Grande To End Her Engagement To Pete Davidson Will Smith Admits He Was “Failing Miserably” During The Roughest Patch In His Marriage Britney Spears Surprised Ellen With An Announcement…But We Have Questions
Comments