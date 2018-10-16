Justin Bieber Is Crying A Lot…Is He Over Selena??

People magazine says Justin Bieber still has love for Selena Gomez and her health struggles are taking a toll on him, despite his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

He was seen crying in a car with Baldwin on Thursday as they left their pastor’s home. He also was spotted looking somber as he hugged friends at church in Los Angeles.

That said, a source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE, though, that it’s not because he’s upset over Selena. “Hailey makes him super happy,” the Bieber source said. “He feels bad that Selena isn’t doing well, but that has nothing to do with his gloomy mood a few days ago.”

MORE HERE