Justin Bieber Inspires A New Holiday

In honor of Justin Bieber’s upcoming 25th birthday on March 1st, Hotels.com has announced they will be giving him the gift of a lifetime, officially registering his birthday as “National Hotel Slipper Day” via the National Day Archives.

They put out a press release and everything for the announcement, saying they wanted “to thank him for his passion over the years for rocking hotel slippers in any capacity and giving them a platform to shine.”

Happy early bday @justinbieber! 🎂 – A gift to you, March 1st will now forever be #NationalHotelSlipperDay. pic.twitter.com/GEAJzcX3iP — Hotels.com (@hotelsdotcom) February 27, 2019

While Bieber himself recently upgraded to a much fancier $1,520 mink pair made by Louis Vuitton, he loves the original style so much that he even designed his own version for his new fashion label, House of Drew. They’re priced at a much more accessible $4.99. Bieber’s love of the slippers is the real deal.

