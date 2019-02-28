Justin Bieber Inspires A New Holiday

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In honor of Justin Bieber’s upcoming 25th birthday on March 1st, Hotels.com has announced they will be giving him the gift of a lifetime, officially registering his birthday as “National Hotel Slipper Day” via the National Day Archives.

They put out a press release and everything for the announcement, saying they wanted “to thank him for his passion over the years for rocking hotel slippers in any capacity and giving them a platform to shine.”

While Bieber himself recently upgraded to a much fancier $1,520 mink pair made by Louis Vuitton, he loves the original style so much that he even designed his own version for his new fashion label, House of Drew. They’re priced at a much more accessible $4.99. Bieber’s love of the slippers is the real deal.

 

