Justin Bieber Headlining Super Bowl Event

Looks like Justin Bieber is going to be busy during Super Bowl weekend. Bieber will be the headliner for L.A.’s “Homecoming” event taking place during Super Bowl weekend. Joining Justin will be Marshmello, Devin Lucien, WE THE BAND, and more. The pop-up event will be Justin’s first live appearance before he goes back on tour. This event takes place on February 11.
