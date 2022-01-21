      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Headlining Super Bowl Event

Jan 21, 2022 @ 6:59am
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Looks like Justin Bieber is going to be busy during Super Bowl weekend.  Bieber will be the headliner for L.A.’s “Homecoming” event taking place during Super Bowl weekend.  Joining Justin will be Marshmello, Devin Lucien, WE THE BAND, and more.  The pop-up event will be Justin’s first live appearance before he goes back on tour. This event takes place on February 11.

Do you still have your tickets to Justin’s tour? What are your top three Justin Bieber tracks?

