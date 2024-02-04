Justin Bieber Gives Surprise Performance

Source: YouTube

Justin Bieber is back.

He took the stage on Thursday night to perform for the first time in nearly a year after his canceled ‘Justice’ tour.

Justin sat on a barstool while singing stripped-down versions of some of his biggest hits during an NHL All-Star party in Toronto, Canada.

im telling yall right now if justin bieber has an eras tour i am sitting front mf row pic.twitter.com/SE2IGzeLuw — Kiana Jones (@kianaxjones) February 3, 2024

Though his appearance at the event was to be expected, his performance was a complete surprise. He even covered SZA’s “Snooze.”

justin bieber singing snooze by sza, kinda ate pic.twitter.com/qNVe5MoXSP — (@beyoncegarden) February 2, 2024

We’re so ready for a Justin Bieber comeback!