Justin Bieber Gives Surprise Performance

February 4, 2024 7:28AM EST
Justin Bieber is back.

He took the stage on Thursday night to perform for the first time in nearly a year after his canceled ‘Justice’ tour.

Justin sat on a barstool while singing stripped-down versions of some of his biggest hits during an NHL All-Star party in Toronto, Canada.

Though his appearance at the event was to be expected, his performance was a complete surprise. He even covered SZA’s “Snooze.”

We’re so ready for a Justin Bieber comeback!

