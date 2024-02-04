Justin Bieber Gives Surprise Performance
February 4, 2024 7:28AM EST
Source: YouTube
Justin Bieber is back.
He took the stage on Thursday night to perform for the first time in nearly a year after his canceled ‘Justice’ tour.
Justin sat on a barstool while singing stripped-down versions of some of his biggest hits during an NHL All-Star party in Toronto, Canada.
im telling yall right now if justin bieber has an eras tour i am sitting front mf row pic.twitter.com/SE2IGzeLuw
— Kiana Jones (@kianaxjones) February 3, 2024
Though his appearance at the event was to be expected, his performance was a complete surprise. He even covered SZA’s “Snooze.”
justin bieber singing snooze by sza, kinda ate pic.twitter.com/qNVe5MoXSP
— (@beyoncegarden) February 2, 2024
We’re so ready for a Justin Bieber comeback!
