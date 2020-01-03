Justin Bieber Gets Travis, Post & Kehlani Assists On New Album
Now that “Yummy,” Bieber’s first solo single in four years has hit the streets, more news has surfaced regarding his highly anticipated project. TMZ has reported that they have a few details about the forthcoming album and that Justin plans to drop the tape the month of his birthday, March. The outlet also says that Bieber’s tour would begin in May.
Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Kehlani all have been tapped for Bieb’s return to music. Sources told TMZ that Bieber has completed his verses for a Post Malone-assisted track, however, he’s just waiting on Posty to complete his part for the song.
As for the title of the tape, JB had recently shared some new ink that he got tattooed on his neck, and that’s said to be the title of his next album. In the past, he got album names like “Purpose” and “Believe” tatted before, so it seems like a pretty solid signal. “Forever” looks to have joined the ranks of tattoo’d teasers.