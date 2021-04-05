      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Drops Surprise EP ‘Freedom’

Apr 5, 2021 @ 6:11am

It’s been less than two weeks since Justin Bieber dropped his latest album, “Justice” and already Bieber is dropping another album.  On Sunday (April 4th) Justin surprised fans with the release of a six-song EP called, “Freedom.”

Justin announced the new EP on social media at about 3:30 PM on Sunday.

He included the EP artwork, which was a simple Notes app screenshot that read “Freedom” along with a very low battery charge.  The EP features five collaborations with BEAM, Brandon Love and Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, and  Lauren Walters.

Have you heard Justin Bieber’s “Freedom” album? What is your favorite song from it?

