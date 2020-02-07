Justin Bieber Drops ‘Intentions’ with Quavo
Things are starting to shake ahead of Justin Bieber’s release of his album, Changes, with the release of his latest single “Intentions” featuring Quavo.
The upbeat track is accompanied by an heart warming video that features graduates of Alexandria House, a Los Angeles non-profit organization that helps women and children transition from emergency shelters to a permanent home. We see Quavo and Justin surprise some strong women offering them support to help them with their intentions. At the end of the video, an outro card thanks Alexandria house for providing Bahri, Marcy, Angela and struggling communities with help in times of need. Additionally, a $200,000 INTENTIONS Fund has been established to help the non-profit transitional housing shelter for women and women with children.
Changes will be available on February 14th with Post Malone, Kehlani, Travis Scott and Summer Walker all making an appearance on the album.
You can catch Justin on SNL this Saturday as the musical guest along with host, RuPaul.
What do you think Justin Bieber’s “Intentions” were with this track?