Justin Bieber Does Push Ups In The Street

After fans rejoiced seeing that Justin Bieber buzzed his hair, now video surfaces of Justin chilling with fans after his car broke down. While waiting for some help, Justin mingled singing some of his music, took photos, played basketball, and even did push ups in the street. MORE VIDEO HERE

He and Hailey also recently got a couples tattoo. His is super light above his eyebrow.

