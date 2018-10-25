Justin Bieber, Do You Even Burrito Bro?

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Justin Bieber was snapped eating a burrito. That’s not really newsworthy until you see how the poor fella was attempting to eat the burrito. It’s a crime.

Justin, Justin, Justin…with this one photo we are left with so many questions. The first that comes to my mind is; who hurt you? I can only assume that somewhere along the line someone did something so unspeakable to you that it scarred you in a way that made you approach burritos in this way.

Justin Bieber…you have no plate, you have no chips, you have no napkin, and YOU’RE EATING IT WRONG! Everyone knows you eat a burrito over a pile of chips on a plate so that the burrito droppings become nachos! Everyone knows you eat a burrito long-ways because that’s the way you eat a burrito. Also, why no napkin? What sort of cave-man are you?

Just kiddin’ bro. You’re just grabbin snacks in the park. It’s all good. The way I see it, you’re just doing your part to feed the birds!

