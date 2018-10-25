Justin Bieber, Do You Even Burrito Bro?

Justin Bieber was snapped eating a burrito. That’s not really newsworthy until you see how the poor fella was attempting to eat the burrito. It’s a crime.

Justin, Justin, Justin…with this one photo we are left with so many questions. The first that comes to my mind is; who hurt you? I can only assume that somewhere along the line someone did something so unspeakable to you that it scarred you in a way that made you approach burritos in this way.

does….justin bieber not know how… burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

Justin Bieber…you have no plate, you have no chips, you have no napkin, and YOU’RE EATING IT WRONG! Everyone knows you eat a burrito over a pile of chips on a plate so that the burrito droppings become nachos! Everyone knows you eat a burrito long-ways because that’s the way you eat a burrito. Also, why no napkin? What sort of cave-man are you?

Just kiddin’ bro. You’re just grabbin snacks in the park. It’s all good. The way I see it, you’re just doing your part to feed the birds!