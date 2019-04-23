Justin Bieber Didn’t Plan To Be On Stage At Coachella…And Teased A New Album

Did you guys catch it?

Ariana Grande brought a slew of guests on stage with her during her headlining stint at Coachella, including an unsuspecting Justin Bieber. It was pretty clear they didn’t plan it out as he was lip synching a lot of it, was off-beat and dropped his mic a lot.  He said it was his first time on stage in two years, and dropped a little nugget about new music coming!

He said:

“I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here, I had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight, absolutely no idea. I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be on stage. So anyways, this is my first time on stage in like two years. So I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back on, you know what I’m saying? Thank you so much Coachella, thank you so much to Ariana Grande. And by the way: album coming soon.”

 

