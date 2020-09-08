      Breaking News
Vote 2020

Justin Bieber Debuts New Neck Tattoo

Sep 8, 2020 @ 7:56am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Justin Bieber (L) and Tori Kelly (R) attend an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is no stranger to tattoos, and he just revealed his latest ink on Instagram. A large rose, right on his neck.

View this post on Instagram

@_dr_woo_ thank you for the 🌹 🙏

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Ouch. Would a neck tattoo hurt worse than other areas?

Justin is quick to show off the end result. Quite the rose!

 

TAGS
Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Neck rose Tattoo
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE