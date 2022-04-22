      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay Sued For Copyright Over “10,000 Hours”

Apr 22, 2022 @ 8:47am

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are facing a new copyright lawsuit filed in Los Angeles that claims they copied large parts of their Grammy-winning country hit “10,000 Hours” from a decades-old song.

A company called Melomega accused the trio of stealing the “core portion” of their hit song from a little-known 1980 song called “The First Time Baby Is A Holiday.”  The plaintiffs also claim they had a musicologist named Dr. Alexander Stewart analyze the two songs, and reached the “ineluctable conclusion that defendants stole plaintiff’s song.”  They contend that other lawsuits were filed involving similar songs over 6 or 7 similar notes, where this case has a 47-note section that is virtually identical.

 

