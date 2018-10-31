Justin Bieber Cut His Hair and We are SO Thankful

Tale be told, Justin Bieber made a decision long ago at the beginning of summer to grow his hair out! All was fine, dandy and sexy about this look until his hair just kept growing….and growing….and growing…?

I have 2 ideas on where he was going with this:

Was he trying to look like Hailey Baldwin?

2. Was he trying to look like the dad from “Shameless” at a point played by the actor William H. Macy!

Well, guess what?? He finally got a hair cut!!! The internet is freaking out and so am I. It was not just a regular hair cut. He buzzed it!! He looks so much better!!