Justin Bieber Confirms He’s Married. Again.

Remember the one time in 2013 when Justin Bieber egged his neighbor and got in trouble?  Well he settled a long-running lawsuit filed by that former neighbor. He already served probation and paid $80,000 in restitution for damage that year in the criminal complaint, but the couple filed a lawsuit in 2015. They claimed emotional harm.  No details about the terms but now it’s finally done for good.

BTW…he and Hailey confirmed they are married on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My wife is awesome

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He posted a pic with the caption, “My wife is awesome.” She also changed her named on social media to Hailey Bieber.  No word on their official wedding date.

