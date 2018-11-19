Justin Bieber Confirms He’s Married. Again.

Remember the one time in 2013 when Justin Bieber egged his neighbor and got in trouble? Well he settled a long-running lawsuit filed by that former neighbor. He already served probation and paid $80,000 in restitution for damage that year in the criminal complaint, but the couple filed a lawsuit in 2015. They claimed emotional harm. No details about the terms but now it’s finally done for good.

BTW…he and Hailey confirmed they are married on Instagram.

He posted a pic with the caption, “My wife is awesome.” She also changed her named on social media to Hailey Bieber. No word on their official wedding date.