Justin Bieber Claps Back at Shawn Mendes’ “Prince of Pop” Instagram Post

Nothing says “savage” more than Justin Bieber’s comments on Shawn Mendes’ “Prince of Pop” Instagram post!

Shawn Mendes shared on Instagram on Sunday the cover of a UK newspaper called “The Guardian” in which he was labeled the Prince of Pop! Justin Bieber did not let this slide by and was quick to comment and call him out!

Bieber commented, “Hmm…Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud. (Canadian voice)..but if you want we can play hockey for it but i heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”

Joking or serious? Honestly, considering Mendes has a little bit of dating history with Hailey, Justin’s wife, makes sense that Bieber might be a little fiesty with Shawn!

Mendes then responded with, “LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!”

Grab the popcorn guys! It looks like we’re here for an Instagram fight! Justin then ruined the fun, after people commented taking sides etc., and insisted that this was all just a playful joke…LAME!

Justin Bieber commented “there is no competition, and it was a playful joke people relax..there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music. I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon”.

All things aside though, we’d all probably pay some good money to see Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes play a game of hockey together….like A LOT! Can we skip the Instagram fights and go straight to the hockey rink next time???