Justin Bieber Cancels The Remainder Of His Tour

Justin Bieber officially postponed all remaining dates of his Justice World Tour yesterday, noting that “ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur.” The Justice World Tour was scheduled through early December 2022, and had been set to pick up again in January, with an end date in late March 2023 in Poland.

Last month, Bieber revealed that he was taking a break from touring to focus on his health. “Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he began his message. Bieber said after consulting with doctors, he decided to continue the European leg of his tour. But by the time he got to Rock In Rio last month, things got to be too much. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained.