Justin Bieber Calls Tom Cruise “Toast” To Reignite Fight Challenge
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Justin Bieber waits in the ring after the fight between KSI and Logan Paul at Staples Center on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. KSI won by decision. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber’s latest video fir ‘Anyone’ features Justin in a boxing ring and now Justin is reigniting the challenge to Tom Cruise to join him in the ring himself.
In 2019, Justin tweeted that he wanted to take on Tom Cruise and how he’s posted a new picture on Instagram challenging him again claiming “Tom Cruise is Toast”.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson even started chiming in on the conversation urging it along. Should Tom Cruise take on The Bieber?