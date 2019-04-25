Justin Bieber Calls Out A Hater Asking Them Not To ‘Belittle People’

Justin Bieber was honest about being surprised Ariana Grande called him on stage at Coachella, and not preparing to perform. He got some criticism for that, particularly from E! News’ Nightly Pop show host Morgan Stewart. And Justin called her out.

He tweeted at her to build people up instead of tear them down…

Ariana came to his defense too.

 

