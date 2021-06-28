Justin Bieber Asks Fans Not To Wait Outside His Apartment

Justin Bieber has the second-most followers on Twitter and the tenth-most on Instagram, so his experience with fame might be a little different than other celebrities. So when he arrived to his New York City apartment recently greeted by fans waiting outside for him, he politely asked them to leave.
#justinbieber didn’t appreciate fans waiting outside his home and tells them to respect his privacy 👀 pic.twitter.com/OtkcytPsS0
— No Jumper (@nojumper) June 26, 2021
“I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” he said after one of the fans asked for a hug. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”
