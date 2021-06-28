      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Asks Fans Not To Wait Outside His Apartment

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:42am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Justin Bieber (L) and Tori Kelly (R) attend an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber has the second-most followers on Twitter and the tenth-most on Instagram, so his experience with fame might be a little different than other celebrities. So when he arrived to his New York City apartment recently greeted by fans waiting outside for him, he politely asked them to leave.

 

 

“I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live,” he said after one of the fans asked for a hug. “And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”

 

