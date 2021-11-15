Justin Bieber Announces Massive 98-Date World Tour

Justin Bieber has announced that his “Justice” World Tour will be expanding into Europe, Mexico, Latin America, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Israel starting mid 2022 and will stretch into 2023. Unfortunately there’s no Louisville date! Bieber’s tour officially kicks off in February at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The “Justice” tour will be Bieber’s first international tour in five years.
