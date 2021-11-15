      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Announces Massive 98-Date World Tour

Nov 15, 2021 @ 3:42pm

Justin Bieber has announced that his “Justice” World Tour will be expanding into Europe, Mexico, Latin America, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Israel starting mid 2022 and will stretch into 2023. Unfortunately there’s no Louisville date! Bieber’s tour officially kicks off in February at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. The “Justice” tour will be Bieber’s first international tour in five years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Do you plan on seeing Justin Bieber in tour next year? What is your favorite song/album by Justin Bieber? How long have you been a Bieber fan?

