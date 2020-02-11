Listen
Justin Bieber And Quavo’s New Video Has Sparked Lots of Charitable Giving
Feb 11, 2020 @ 5:43am
Justin Bieber and Quavo’s video for “Intentions” highlights 3 women all living out of Alexandria House, which is a women’s homeless shelter in L.A. At the end of the video, they shout out the shelter and reveal they donated $200,000 to the non-profit… while giving a link where viewers can donate too.
Well they did…since the video dropped at midnight Thursday, we’re told the shelter has received more than $10,000 in donations. And it’s coming from all over the world — Italy, Romania and China, etc. — and many of the donations are small, as in the $1 and $5 denominations. There’ve been a few large donations of $1,000 and $5,000, but it’s mostly people chipping in what they can afford.
Alexandria House tells us its website is also seeing a huge influx of traffic … as in, an 800 percent increase in traffic compared to the day before the video dropped. Some of the funds are going towards the tuition for the 3 featured women and after-school programs for their kids, plus a one-woman show for the lady who does poetry.
The rest of the money will help the 30 current residents and some 200 former residents … so they can buy textbooks, furniture for their new homes and even car repairs.
MORE HERE
Alexandria house
Intentions
Justin Bieber
Quavo
