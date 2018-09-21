Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Sign Prenup

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have met with lawyers to take care of a little prenuptial agreement presumably to protect Bieber’s $265 mil.

That’s not to say that Hailey Baldwin doesn’t have anything to lose should the marriage turn sour. But, I think it’s safe to say that Bieber has more to lose. Hailey, for her part, is worth a couple million. The agreement is something both parties are engaging in after people closest to them suggested it would be insane not to.

While the prenup is being negotiated, the happy couple will continue on with their whimsical ways. However, there will be no wedding until the agreement is finished and both have signed.

