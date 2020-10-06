      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Do Steamy Photoshoot for Vogue Italia

Oct 6, 2020 @ 7:25am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are never a strange to the limelight, but have in fact, let people in more during 2020. Their latest couple venture is the cover of Vogue Italia featuring the married couple lying in a bed entangled with one another.

Thanks Vogue Italia

Thanks Vogue Italia

We are on Team Bieber.

