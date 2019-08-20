Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Finally Throwing A Wedding Party
Word is Justin and Hailey Bieber are suuuuper close to finally pulling the trigger on a date for their formal wedding celebration next month.
That’s what sources are telling TMZ. The timing would make sense since they got hitched last Sept. 13 at an NYC courthouse. The shindig could serve as both an anniversary and wedding party.The exact day hasn’t been set … but JB and HB plan to send out invites in a week.
As for married life … we’re told Justin is in a great space both personally and creatively and couldn’t be happier. Friends say he and Hailey are a perfect fit. Justin and Hailey have had 3 false starts on a formal wedding celebration … the dates weren’t working for some of the guests so the “save the date” had to be scrapped 3 times. But, this time it looks like a go.
