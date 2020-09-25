      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper are Giving Away $250,000 to Less Fortunate Fans

Sep 25, 2020 @ 8:30am

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper are collaborating in a whole new way besides with their hit new song “Holy”. Justin and Chance have teamed up with Cash App to give away $250,000 to fans in need. They realize that 2020 has greatly affected people and they have fallen on the hardest on times.

Justin took to Twitter to announce #JBChanceHoly.

You can share your story and possibly get a piece of that $250K. The stories will get you in your feelings. That’s for sure.

 

