Justin Bieber Admits He Needs A Break From Music To Be A Good Husband And Father

Justin Bieber got honest with fans on Instagram on Monday to explain in a lengthy post why he had made the decision to focus on himself instead of music.

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

He DID promise he’d be back with an album ASAP…

BTW…part of his therapy seems to involve sleeping in a hyperbaric tube, which Hailey even posted a photo of him in.

