Justin Bieber Admits He Loves Selena While Shutting Down A Hater…But Hailey Is His Bride

If you’re a social media troll tossing out some hate at a celebrity, sometimes they write back.

Justin Bieber fired back at fan Instagram account @Jaileyisajoke who commented, “You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG, plus Hailey sleeps with men like @ShawnMendes for fame and she’s racist @wflig.”

Bieber saw the comment and responded with, “ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex,anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn‘t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really.”

But then the Internet noticed he tossed out some love to his ex when he said: “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U to get are wrong on so many levels I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all the immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!!”

Bieber also sent out a message to his Instastory asking his fans to stop sending messages like that to his wife Hailey.

MORE HERE