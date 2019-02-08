Justin And Hailey Bieber Get Super Honest In A New Interview

Justin and Hailey Bieber opened up in a candid interview for Vogue’s March 2019 issue.

He said, “I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,” Justin revealed. “Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark.”

He said he got celibate for more than a year when he reconnected with Hailey back in June of 2018.

