Just Kidding… AMC Will Require Masks For Moviegoers
After facing customer backlash, AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., decided health was more important than politics and announced that it would require all moviegoers to wear face masks in its theaters.
With that move, the company promptly reversed the stance it had taken only a day earlier when it said that it would not require guests to wear masks and only strongly encourage their use.
Employees would be required to wear masks regardless of the region where they worked. People who do not have a mask will be able to buy one for $1.00.
The company said that those unwilling to wear a mask would not be admitted in or allowed to stay. AMC will also operate at 30% capacity or less, blocking off every other row, leaving a seat between clients, adding extra time for cleaning between each showtime, installing disinfectant sprayers throughout the building, and offering a simplified menu.