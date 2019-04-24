Jussie Smollett’s Lawyers Sued By The Brothers He Hired To Attack Him

The brothers who admitted to helping actor Jussie Smollett stage a racists and homophobic attack on himself are now suing Smollett’s lawyers for defamation. 

Their claim says that his lawyers and their firm continue to talk publicly about how the brothers “led a criminally homophobic, racist and violent attack against Mr. Smollett,” even though the lawyers know that isn’t true. 

Smollett also says that the “two masked men beat him, hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with some sort of chemical substance and looped a rope around his neck.”

No word or comment has been released from Smollett or his camp.

 

