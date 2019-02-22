Jussie Smollett Staged His Attack To Get A Raise

Looks like Jussie Smollett has been doing a little side show outside of “Empire”.

Chicago’s police superintendent says Smollett staged his own hate attack because he was “dissatisfied” with his $65,000 per episode salary. The police blasted Smollett for taking “advantage of the pain and anger and racism to advance his career.” Earlier in the morning, Smollett was arrested and charged with filing a false police report — a felony that could earn him up to 3 years in prison.

Smollett paid $3,500 to two brothers, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, to stage the attack “and drag Chicago’s reputation through the mud in the process.” Johnson said a scuffle did take place near Smollett’s apartment — but that his injuries were “likely self-inflicted.”

Smollett was released on $100,000 bail and ordered to surrender his passport. Fox said that it’s “evaluating the situation and we are considering our options”. And TNT announced won’t air an upcoming episode of Drop The Mic with Smollett.

His original interview when he first “broke his silence” on ABC…