Jussie Smollett Gets Sued By Chicago…Tells Friend “I Got Off”

Jussie Smollett had a heated phone call while on his Hawaii vacation, telling a pal ‘it’s over, I got off’ after all charges against him were dropped.

He was spotted pacing back and forth during the chat and could be heard insisting: ‘I did not do any of this. The charges were dropped.’ In the footage Jussie, wearing an all black outfit with white sneakers, can be seen walking around a parking lot. An onlooker said: ‘He was saying “Ryan, Ryan. You have to believe me”.’

The actor appeared tense during the conversation took place during his family vacation to the islands.

That said, the city of Chicago slapped him with a lawsuit to recoop the cost of the investigation.

