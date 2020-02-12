Jussie Smollett Faces Six New Indictments
Jussie Smollett was indicted on Tuesday in Chicago, more than a year after he allegedly staged a hate-crime attack against himself. The six-count indictment, brought by special prosecutor Dan Webb, charges him with making four separate false reports to the Chicago Police Department.
Smollett was accused of hiring two brothers to stage an attack on himself that included tales of a noose and bigots screaming racist, homophobic slurs. Chicago police ultimately determined that Smollett made the whole thing up to advance his career, leading to a 16-count felony indictment against him for filing a false police report. But in March 2019, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx abruptly dropped all charges. Webb was appointed to re-examine the case against Smollett and look into why the charges were dropped.
