Julianne And Derek Hough Host ‘ABC’s Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Derek Hough attends IMDb LIVE Presented By M&M'S At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Derek and Julianne Hough are set to host this year’s event on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson is set to host from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
You’ll see family moments and throwback performances from Ciara, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Derulo, OneRepublic, Meghan Trainor, Pentatonix, Idina Menzel with Kristen Bell, Boyz II Men, Andrea Bocelli, Aloe Blacc, Becky G and more. You’ll get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Soul,” featuring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, before it hits Disney+ on Dec. 25.
It airs Thursday Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.