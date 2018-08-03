Julia Roberts Sees “Pretty Woman: The Musical”
By Kelly K
Aug 3, 2018 @ 1:48 PM

Well this is pretty perfect…Julia Roberts went to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” with the widow of the movie’s late director, Garry Marshall.

That is, of course, the movie that made Julia a bonafide star. It was a special performance before the show opens on August 16th.

Several other audience members tweeted that Roberts jokingly shushed audience members when they cheered for her as she took her seat.

After the musical ended, the producers announced that a seat in the back row of the theater will include a plaque in Marshall’s honor.

The actress playing Julia’s role of Vivian in the show was pretty stoked she was there!

Here’s a sneak peek at the show:

