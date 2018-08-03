Julia Roberts Sees “Pretty Woman: The Musical”

Well this is pretty perfect…Julia Roberts went to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” with the widow of the movie’s late director, Garry Marshall.

That is, of course, the movie that made Julia a bonafide star. It was a special performance before the show opens on August 16th.

Several other audience members tweeted that Roberts jokingly shushed audience members when they cheered for her as she took her seat.

Julia Roberts in the house tonight for @prettywoman and the crowd at intermission is going nuts — Nicole DiDonato (@coffeeisgreen) August 3, 2018

Tonight I watched Julia Roberts watch @PrettyWoman the musical. — Ricky Schroeder (@RickyASchroeder) August 3, 2018

After the musical ended, the producers announced that a seat in the back row of the theater will include a plaque in Marshall’s honor.

The actress playing Julia’s role of Vivian in the show was pretty stoked she was there!

Ok so…. Julia Roberts came to watch us in @PrettyWoman tonight…and life will never be the same again!!! — Samantha Barks (@SamanthaBarks) August 3, 2018

Here’s a sneak peek at the show:

