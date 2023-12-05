Julia Roberts Reflects on Her Matthew Perry and Her “Friends” Cameo

Source: YouTube

While promoting her new Netflix movie, “Leave the World Behind”, Julia Roberts took some time to reflect on her cameo role in the season two episode, “The One With The Super Bowl”. At the time, Roberts and Matthew Perry briefly dated.

She says when you lose someone so young and unexpected, “it helps all of us just appreciate what we have” and try your best to move on in a positive way. She said the cast was so welcoming as just a one-off character and that it was such a “fun time.”