For fifty years, Judy Blume’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has been loved by generations as a right of passage book for preteens. The story follows 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) as she leaves her home in NYC for a New Jersey suburb and navigates new friends and growing up. Rachel McAdams plays her mom and Kathy Bates is her grandma.

