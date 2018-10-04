Judgement-Free Zone: Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen His Daughter In Years

Tom Cruise can see his daughter Suri up to 10 days a month, but chooses not to.

A source told Us Weekly that custody of 12-year-old Suri was outline in his divorce agreement with Katie Holmes in 2016 when they split, but that he “… chooses not to (see her) because she is not a Scientologist.”

Cruise hasn’t been photographed with Suri since 2013.

Tony Ortega, former editor in chief of The Village Voice and a critic of Scientology, adds that Holmes probably signed “some nondisclosure agreement saying she wouldn’t say anything bad about Scientology” to ensure she had primary custody of their daughter. “She wanted to get away and she wanted to get Suri.”

FULL STORY