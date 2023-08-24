99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Judge Orders R. Kelly’s Royalties Paid To His Victims

August 24, 2023 7:02AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

R. Kelly is currently in a North Carolina prison serving a 20 to 30-year sentence for racketeering, sexual exploitation of minors, and child pornography. Now a judge has ruled that the $500,000 in royalties that Universal Music Group is holding for Kelly must be paid to his victims.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, in Brooklyn, says Kelly’s outstanding restitution balance is $506,950.26 — and Universal is currently sitting on $567,444.19. The same judge previously ordered Kelly to surrender almost $28,000 in his prison inmate account and apply it to his unpaid fines.

More about:
music royalties
R. Kelly
restitution
Universal Music Group
Victims

POPULAR POSTS

1

Depp vs. Heard - The New Netflix Documentary
2

"The Blind Side" Family Responds To Lawsuit With Allegations Of Their Own
3

'Jurassic Park' Coming Back To Theaters In Real 3D For 30th Anniversary
4

Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears
5

Comedian Josh Sneed

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE