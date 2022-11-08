Judge Judy Thinks Justin Bieber Is Afraid Of Her

Judge Judy was once neighbors with Justin Bieber and she recently shared Bieber used to be scared of her.

She thinks it stemmed from her speaking out in 2014 saying Justin was taking his celebrity for granted. She said, “he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself. I think it’s sad and nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer.”

She said Justin used to pay people to tell him when she was outside just so the two would not cross paths. Yikes!

“He was scared to death of me. There was a period of time before he grew up when he was foolish and doing foolish things.”